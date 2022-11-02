Dignity Health Sports Park to host USMNT friendly vs. Colombia on Jan. 28

The 2022 World Cup is right around the corner, but that only lasts about a month, and then international soccer will continue apace, with U.S. Soccer announcing on Wednesday the U.S. Men’s National Team will hold two friendlies in Los Angeles, including one at Dignity Health Sports Park on Jan. 28 against Colombia.

That game, alongside the friendly against Serbia at Banc of California Stadium on Jan. 25, will likely come at the end of the annual January Camp for the USMNT, which means players involved will mostly be from the MLS ranks, along with maybe a few guys playing abroad who are getting little to no playing time for their clubs. But this is not going to be a “victory tour” type deal, the World Cup squad will not be playing in this game, I should tell you up front.

Ticket presales for the Jan. 28 friendly will begin on Nov. 14, with tickets going on sale to the public on Nov. 21. If you’re interested, check out the game when it rolls around.

