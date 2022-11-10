LA Galaxy trade defender Derrick Williams to D.C. United

LA Galaxy are in full off-season mode, with the team announcing their second trade of the week, this morning. After two seasons with the G’s, Galaxy announce they have moved defender, Derrick Williams, to DC United.

Thank you, Derrick #LAGalaxy acquire $180k in 2024 GAM from @dcunited in exchange for defender Derrick Williams. — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 10, 2022

In exchange for the 29-year-old defender, LA receive $180k in General Allocation Money(GAM) for 2024. “Derrick has been an important member of the team over these past two seasons, and we’d like to thank him for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best moving forward,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a statement. “The move provides the club roster and budget flexibility moving into a new season.”

In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2021 – 22), Williams, 29, logged four assists in 51 games played (46 starts) across all competitions. During the 2022 MLS Regular Season, Williams tallied one assist in 26 appearances (24 starts). In his first season with the Galaxy in 2021, Williams logged three assists in 21 games played (20 starts) across 1,669 minutes played.

As Head Coach Greg Vanney mentioned, this move will give the team some more flexibility as they look to tweak the roster ahead of the new season. With this now marking the second departure this week, look for the team to part with a few more players before using that newfound flexibility to add some potential key pieces for the future.

