LA Galaxy announce 3 preseason games at Dignity Health Sports Park

The LA Galaxy will begin preseason on Jan. 15, and on Wednesday, they announced three preseason games they will host at Dignity Health Sports Park.

All three games are scheduled against Eastern Conference opposition, starting with a closed-door scrimmage on Jan. 29, against Greg Vanney’s old side Toronto FC, which are now managed by Bob Bradley. The club hasn’t announced whether or not there will be a broadcast of that game, but I would not hold my breath on that one.

From there, the following Saturday, Feb. 5, LA will host the New England Revolution at 7:30 pm PT. And then they’ll host D.C. United on Feb. 19 at 3 pm. The latter two games will be open to the public, with tickets going on sale on Friday for them. It’s also unclear if those games will have broadcasts, but I think there’s a good chance they will.

The team’s release did not make mention of a reported tournament the Galaxy will take part in during preseason in Palm Springs. Steven Goff first broke the news a couple days ago.

LA Galaxy will host Palm Springs preseason tournament in February with several MLS clubs participating. Awaiting official details. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 3, 2022

Indeed. Given the latest flare-up of COVID probably will wreak havoc with preseason in some capacity, preseason plans are subject to change, but we’ll see if the desert tournament will be announced in the coming days or weeks. It honestly sounds like a fun occasion, but we’ll see what happens.

