San Diego Wave FC sign No. 1 overall draft pick Naomi Girma

San Diego Wave FC announced on Wednesday they have signed 2022 NWSL Draft No. 1 overall selection Naomi Girma for the upcoming season. Details surrounding the signing were not revealed.

It's official! Wave FC signs the #1 overall pick in the 2021 College Draft, @naomi_girma pic.twitter.com/wIVrxdNQOs — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 27, 2022

The 21-year-old, drafted after a stellar collegiate career at Stanford, Girma is currently in training camp with the U.S. Women’s National Team and could make her senior team debut as soon as next month if she is called up for and plays in the upcoming She Believes Cup.

With San Diego, she seems quite likely to slot into Casey Stoney’s XI straightaway, probably in defense alongside Abby Dahlkemper, but possibly moving up to midfield depending on how the squad fills out. At any rate, Girma is considered a top prospect and there are high hopes she will step up to NWSL level right away. Time will tell on that front.

NWSL preseason is supposed to kick off next week, but the players, who have been negotiating for their first collective bargaining agreement for a year, have threatened to strike if a CBA isn’t established before camp opens. So we’ll see what happens on that front.

