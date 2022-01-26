Former LA Galaxy II star Jorge Hernandez signs with Ukrainian club

Jorge Hernandez was the breakout star for LA Galaxy II in 2021, the midfielder the engine in attack who ended up nabbing a USL Championship All League First Team selection come season’s end.

But while the Galaxy said they were in negotiations to bring the Galaxy Academy product back for 2022, the 21-year-old has gone to Europe, and to an unusual destination, signing a contract with Ukrainian outfit FC Chornomorets Odesa.

The club was promoted to the Ukrainian top flight this season and sit a few points from assured safety from relegation. They’re currently on a long winter break which is common in that part of the world, and are set to resume league play next month. He did get a shift off the bench on Thursday in a friendly.

It’s an unusual move for an American player not of Ukrainian descent, but if he can make a name for himself there, perhaps Hernandez can find a higher level and move up in European soccer. It would have been nice to see if he was at the level in MLS, but that ultimately wasn’t in the cards, and while it won’t be easy to keep tabs on him, we’ll see how he does at his new club. Best of luck to him.

