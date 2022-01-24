San Diego Wave FC acquire rights to goalkeeper Carly Telford

Another week has arrived, and there are more signings to discuss for San Diego Wave FC. The club announced today that they have acquired the rights to England International goalkeeper, Carly Telford. The keeper will arrive to San Diego officially pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Welcome to San Diego, @carlytelford1! Wave FC has acquired Carly in a transfer from Chelsea. Our GK unit looking good pic.twitter.com/tF1E4Mvxjq — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 24, 2022

“I am very pleased with the signing of Carly Telford,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a statement. “I know Carly well and know exactly what she will bring both on the pitch and in our environment. She is a talented, experienced international that will add real strength to our goalkeeping unit. I am looking forward to working with Carly to see what we can achieve together.”

Telford was part of the WSL and Continental League Cup winning Chelsea FC side, for the 2020/2021 season. Internationally, she has been selected for three World Cup rosters for England, and had a standout performance for the Three Lions in their 2019 SheBelieves Cup triumph.

Telford will no doubt have an opportunity to win the number one spot, as she not only brings domestic experience, having played in one of the top leagues in the world, but also tons of International experience. This is a very welcome addition for the team as they continue to build out their roster ahead of their inaugural campaign.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!