LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo receives Mexican National Team call-up

The meteoric rise continues for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. The team announced today that Araujo received the call-up to join the Mexican National Team for their next round of World Cup Qualifiers, at the end of the month.

This is great news for the 20-year-old who only recently made his National Team debut, where he not only started, but played a full 90 minutes in the team's 2-2 draw to Chile. The defender set career highs across the board during his 2021 campaign with the Galaxy. With the team set to kickoff their preseason around the same time, it looks like the first chance fans will have at seeing the youngster in 2022, will be when he takes the field for World Cup Qualifiers. As a player making his case for the World Cup roster, he’s sure to see some minutes to show off his ability.

Mexico continue FIFA World Cup Qualifying Thursday, January 27, when they travel to face Jamaica. Their final match of this round will be Feb. 2, when they host Panama at Estadio Azteca. With a spot on the World Cup roster in his sights, expect big things from the defender in 2022.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!