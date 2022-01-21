LA Galaxy 2021 Player Postmortem: Samuel Grandsir

Samuel Grandsir was one of the first “big” additions for the LA Galaxy in 2021, and a clear sign of their transfer strategy in Greg Vanney’s first year as head coach. While the player himself wasn’t anything close to a household name, he came from AS Monaco, one of the great global clubs in terms of nurturing young talent, and had some experience on very big stages, including the Champions League. He was also playing in France (errr, Monaco, but also France) and that was a well the Galaxy returned to several times in 2021.

As a TAM player, I think Grandsir had far fewer expectations than teammate Kevin Cabral, who was a young Designated Player, and while neither player put up a lot of production, Grandsir played every game in 2021 and was clearly counted on in a variety of ways by Vanney.

Here are Grandsir’s stats in 2021:

Samuel Grandsir 2021 LA Galaxy Statistics 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards MLS 34 24 2,089 3 5 56 19 4 0

In looking at his advanced stats comparison on FBref.com, Grandsir’s goal numbers were poor in MLS, which makes sense considering he only notched three goals, but he was a very good dribbler — something the Galaxy have needed in their lineup — and his defense, particularly his tackles, were surprisingly good.

At the same time, you don’t sign a TAM player from Monaco to have him be a better-than-average defensive winger, so you know, the Galaxy were left wanting in year one.

Still, I think he pitched in to the cause and earned his playing time, even if the production was not what was asked of him. He didn’t drift in games, and his goalless run seemed to go on and on, but he kept trying to break his duck. He’s certainly an expensive squad player, but in a tough spot, acclimating to a new country and league, he was able to grind through it and still contribute in small ways.

However, in year two in LA he’s going to need to pick it up. Again, the pressure isn’t on him like it’s on Cabral, but I would think a target of 15 combined goals+assists in 2022 is reasonable if he’s to really elevate his game. If he can do that, then the one-year acclimation period will be normal and natural. If he has another campaign of grinding through and being a two-way winger with little end product? He may not be a long-term piece for the Galaxy. So I think 2022 is a make-or-break kind of year for him in terms of his future. I think he can come good, but he needs to hit a vein of form to really break out, and if he can do that, then maybe he can be an important player for the Galaxy indeed. Time will tell.

