LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado from Toronto FC

The LA Galaxy continue their retooling of their midfield, announcing on TKTKTK the acquisition of midfielder Mark Delgado, in a trade with Toronto FC. In exchange for the player, the Galaxy sent TFC $400,000 in general allocation money in 2022, with an additional $100,000 in. 2023 allocation money possible if unnamed performance metrics are met. Delgado will sign a three-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money, with a club option for the 2025 season.

“I’m excited to welcome Mark to the LA Galaxy and back to his Southern California roots,” said head coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “Mark brings high-level awareness, efficiency and work rate to our midfield as well championship pedigree.”

Delgado reunites in LA with Vanney, who worked with the 26-year-old when he turned pro with Chivas USA as a homegrown player back in 2012, when Vanney was an assistant coach. A regular in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Delgado was picked up by TFC in the CUSA dispersal draft, and he became a vital squad player for Toronto, again, under Vanney, making 225 appearances for the club from 2015-21. With TFC, he won a domestic treble in 2017, reached the Concacaf Champions League final in 2018, and won two additional Canadian Championship titles.

Capable of playing fullback, Delgado is a versatile midfielder who is especially adept at progressing the ball forward in a two-way role. If Vanney wants to play a diamond midfield, Delgado is an ideal “shuttler” midfielder on the side of the diamond.

A native of Glendora, the move is a return home for Delgado. Obviously Vanney knows him well, but I think he’s an underrated and consistent midfielder, who can move around when needed.

