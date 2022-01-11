How to Watch the 2022 MLS Draft

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is here, and with it another chance to add to the roster for the LA Galaxy. Coming in to Tuesday’s three-round draft, LA have four selections:

Round 1, No. 21

Round 2, No. 14

Round 3, No. 4

Round 3, No. 14

Obviously, that could change, and the Galaxy could opt to make trades to flip picks, players, money, international slots or maybe something we’ve yet to hear of in MLS, who knows. But coming in, there’s four selections LA are looking at.

It’s been a bit tougher to find impact players out of the MLS Draft in recent years, but it’s certainly not impossible. And in 2021, the Galaxy found two very good USL Championship players for LA Galaxy II in Josh Drack and Preston Judd. Whether that duo progress to the first team at some point remains to be seen, but a draft pick can still find a way to MLS through the reserve team if they don’t get picked up right away.

We’ll be around to cover the happenings on Tuesday, so if you can’t or don’t want to watch the event live, we’ve got you covered regardless, and we’ll offer all the info we can along the way.

How to Watch the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

You can watch the 2022 MLS Draft on Tuesday on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, the MLS YouTube channel, MLS’s Twitter account, and MLS’s Facebook page. The draft itself is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm PT, but there will be a pre-show that starts at 11:30. From what the league is saying, only the first round will be streamed, but we’ll see how the info is revealed. One way or another we’ll find out.

