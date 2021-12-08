It’s the 2021 LAG Confidential gift guide!

It’s that time of year, the holidays! While the heart and soul of the holidays is being around loved ones, enjoying the company of those you hold close, who doesn't like gifts? So, if you're stuck on what to get that LA Galaxy and/or San Diego Wave FC fan in your life, or just looking to treat yourself, consider this the perfect last minute gift guide.

Up first, the drop from the lates LA Galaxy x Adidas Original collaboration. The adidas Gazelles is the perfect shoe to rep the G’s in. Comfortable, stylish, gold embroidered “Galaxy” on the sides, it's perfect. If you missed out on the initial drop back in November, there are still plenty of sizes available both online, and in stores near you!

This is one of those “out of the box” options, plus, it's currently on sale. Who doesn't love a good sale? This vintage-style print of Dignity Health Sports Park is a popular pick on Etsy, and for great reason. A great addition to any room, office, or sports space, you use to show off your Galaxy pride. A piece of your second home, for your main home.

Dignity Health Sports Park vintage-style print $28

$35

20% off If you want an artistic touch around your home or office or any other space, check out this print of the Galaxy’s home. $28 at Etsy

Want to show love for your squad, while also letting everyone know who Los Angeles really belongs to? Then this t-shirt is the perfect option. Inspired, and created for the El Trafico rivalry match, it can (and should) be worn anytime you want to quiet the noise from the neighbors.

Don't worry NWSL fans, we also have a few things for you. 2022 is a monumental year for SoCal soccer. San Diego Wave FC will take the field for their inaugural season, and what better way to prepare than by grabbing the inaugural Wave scarf. Order now and you may even have it in time for the upcoming NWSL Drafts.

With everything that has gone on in the NWSL this year, one of the biggest things you can do to support players, is to support them directly. Houston Dash forward Jasmyne Spencer has her own clothing brand, Jas it Up. As a personal owner of the ‘Revolutionize the Game’ t-shirt, I can comfort it’s not only comfortable, and a great conversation starter, but it feels good helping support the players that give their all to help grow the sport we all love.

See something you like? Don't waste any time, and order now! With all that is going on around the world, the supply chain issues are real, and can best be avoided by getting that holiday shopping done as soon as possible. If all else fails, cash and pre-paid credit cards are always a win. Especially if you’re waiting for San Diego Wave to drop that inaugural kit.

Happy Holidays from everyone here at LAG Confidential!