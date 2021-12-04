San Diego Wave acquire rights to NWSL goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan

It’s a day that ends in ‘y’ which means, another San Diego Wave move! With two NWSL drafts approaching, San Diego appear to want, at the very least a solid foundation, for their inaugural squad in 2022, before then.

While the NWSL trade deadline for the first window closed Friday, teams aren't required to release roster information to the public by a specified time, meaning we could see more moves announced throughout the weekend. This morning, San Diego announced they have acquired the playing rights to, now former, Gotham FC goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan. In return, Gotham not only receive coveted protection from San Diego in the upcoming Expansion Draft, but they also receive $130,000 in allocation funds.

Things we know: Wave FC will be tough to score on.



Welcome to San Diego, Kailen Sheridan.



Olympic Gold medalist



2021 NWSL Best XI.



Is it 2022 yet? pic.twitter.com/5gdtvy8pIK — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 4, 2021

“Having a strong goalkeeper is pivotal in making a playoff run in our first season, and Kailen is nothing short of world-class,” said Wave FC President Jill Ellis in a statement. “Kailen has not only proven her shot stopping ability in a 2021 season that earned her NWSL Best XI honors, but she also gained important experience in her young career as a member of the impressive Canadian National team that secured Olympic gold in 2021.”

Since her arrival to the NWSL in 2017, Sheridan has improved every year, and enjoyed a wildly successful 2021. Not only did she emerge as one of the best goalkeepers in the league, amassing 78 saves, six clean sheets and a 84% save success rate, but played a key role in helping the Canadian National team achieve Olympic gold in the 2021 games. Sheridan joins a San Diego side that has built quite the impressive roster over the last week.

“Kailen is one of the best Goalkeepers in the women’s game because of her quality, experience and leadership,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney. “Kailen’s composure and quality on the ball and her exceptional ability to make big saves in critical moments of the game are key reasons for us wanting to sign her. I am very excited to work with Kailen and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together”

What do you think of the roster moves up until now? Excited for 2022?

Leave a comment below!