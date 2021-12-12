LA Galaxy trade Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC

The LA Galaxy have traded the MLS rights to Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC in exchange for Nashville’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft (No. 21 overall).

A Galaxy academy product, the forward came through the ranks at the club, joining LA Galaxy II in 2015, he signed his first pro deal in 2016 and became a regular scorer at USL Championship level, before signing an MLS homegrown deal early in the 2019 season. At MLS level, he scored three goals and an assist in 36 regular-season appearances across three seasons.

Out of contract this offseason, the Galaxy said they were in discussions to possibly bring him back but ultimately decided to move on and get something back in the process. I wrote about Zubak’s game as of 2021 in his Player Postmortem just this weekend, and as a support striker, he may actually find one of the few ideal landing spots in MLS at Nashville.

Best of luck to Ethan in Nashville and beyond.

