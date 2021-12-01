San Diego Wave FC acquire English forward Jodie Taylor

San Diego Wave FC now have two players for their 2022 NWSL expansion season, after it was announced on Wednesday they have acquired forward Jodie Taylor in a trade with Orlando Pride. In exchange for Taylor, San Diego will send Orlando their natural 2nd round NWSL College Draft pick in 2023, their natural 3rd round pick or allocation money, depending on certain unnamed conditions being met. Taylor will be on a contract through 2022, with a club option for the 2023 season.

Taylor, 35, is a veteran striker with experience on three continents. The English international played college soccer at Oregon State, and has played at a multitude of clubs dating back to her first-team debut at 15: Tranmere Rovers, Birmingham City, Lincoln City and Arsenal in her native England, Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC and Melbourne City in Australia, Göteborg in Sweden, Lyon in France, Ottawa Fury Women in Canada, and Boston Renegades, Pali Blues, Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns, OL Reign and Orlando Pride in the United States. With England she has 51 caps.

“Jodie brings an invaluable combination of experience and leadership to a new team which will be looking for leaders in the locker room,” said Wave FC president Jill Ellis in a team statement. “From my past with the USA, I am well aware of Jodie’s goal-scoring talent, cultivated from playing at the highest levels of women’s soccer. I am glad we’ll have her on board to help steer our ship through our maiden voyage in the NWSL.”

In the NWSL, Taylor has primarily served as a support striker. In the league, she’s notched 31 regular season goals in 81 appearances, so a little less than a goal every other game. As a complimentary piece, she can certainly contribute to an attack, and her ability to stretch a defense is what she is known for.

“I am delighted to be joining San Diego Wave FC. This is an exciting move and opportunity for my future both on and off the pitch,” said Taylor. “It is extremely motivating to be joining a new franchise in an incredible city, spearheaded by such amazing women, and I look forward to being a part of building a club from the beginning.”

Taylor joins U.S. international Abby Dahlkemper on San Diego Wave’s inaugural roster. We’ll see which players join them in the coming days and weeks, as there are plenty of additions to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.