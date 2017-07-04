LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: Predicted Starting XI

We received some good news yesterday as several injured players trained with the first team yesterday. However, the LA Galaxy are without the captain Jelle Van Damme, who picked up a red card at the end of the Clasico, and Giovani dos Santos, who just came back from the Confederations Cup with Mexico.

With that said, here is out predicted starting XI for the 4th of July match against Real Salt Lake.

Goalkeeper: Diop

There was nothing Clement Diop could do about that late goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. It looked like he had the angle covered, but a deflection took it up and into the left side of the net.

Other than that, he played pretty well, making a — let’s call it unconventional — clearance.

Defense: Cole, Steres, Romney, Smith

This is where things could switch up a bit. While Ashley Cole did train, he most likely a game-time decision. If it turns out that he is unable to go, then expect Hugo Arellano to start in the left back position.

Midfield: Pedro, Garcia

After a stint at right back last time out, Rafa Garcia will be back alongside Joao Pedro in a midfield tandem that has played quite well together over the course of the last month.

Attacking Midfield: Boateng, Jo. Villarreal, Alessandrini

With Gyasi Zardes prepping for Gold Cup action, Jose Villarreal will continue to slot behind one of the Jack’s up top.

And will Emmanuel Boateng score tonight? You should not be surprised He sure does enjoy scoring against RSL, that’s for sure.

It’ll also be nice to have Romain Alessandrini back in the starting XI. Yes, the young G’s did drop a couple of matches with him out of the lineup, but the Frenchman will only make this lineup better.

Forward: McBean

Despite the short turnaround, Jack McBean will more than likely get the nod to start up top for the LA Galaxy on Independence Day.