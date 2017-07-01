In many ways, it was fitting that Jelle Van Damme would score his first MLS goal in the Cali Clasico. It was also fitting he would receive a red card.

Against their most hated rivals, a shorthanded LA Galaxy side were victimized by a Shea Salinas blast in stoppage time as the Galaxy fell 2-1 to the Quakes.

Considering the Galaxy were unable to even field a full bench, LA looked comfortable in the early going as the young lineup probed forward with growing confidence. And in the 11th minute, the Galaxy had their dream start as Jose Villareal played a dangerous cross far-post to the waiting Jelle Van Damme, who sliced a volley into the net before goalkeeper David Bingham could even react.

Now this is a big, bald, beautiful Belgian goal. #SJvLA pic.twitter.com/QwtJN4dKvr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 2, 2017

The Galaxy were the better side in the first half, but the team’s collective inexperience began to show as the Earthquakes were allowed to work their way into the match.

After a prolonged period of pressure, LA finally conceded when Bingham quickly distributed a punt to Chris Wondolowski, who did well to pull the ball back before lifting a curling left-footed shot over Clement Diop as the ball nestled into the net.

The Galaxy were denied a penalty late when Van Damme’s header hit Victor Bernardez’s hand, but no call was made. And as luck would have it, LA were flat in the final seconds of the match, gifting Salinas an open lane to fire a blast off the underside of the crossbar and in to win the game.