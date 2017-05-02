If the MLS Power Rankings had a relegation zone, the Galaxy would be in it.



The Galaxy dropped to 20th place in the Week 9 power rankings after an improved but attacking-challenged performance vs. a weak Philadelphia Union opponent.

A point at home! But it was against a team with no wins.

That’s by far the least descriptive take the Power Rankings Politburo have had on the Galaxy this season. Sadly I suspect its because there’s not a lot of positives to go around. LA fought hard and certainly had their chances, but the attack was clunky and opportunistic.



Interestingly enough, the Galaxy have played the top three teams in the rankings: Orlando City SC has surged ahead of the Portland Timbers to claim the No. 2 spot, while FC Dallas continues to enjoy their stay at the top.



Now that the Galaxy have “righted the ship” somewhat, can they take another step forward this Saturday vs. Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire?

