The Galaxy put in an improved performance, but were unable to get on the board as LA drew a winless Philadelphia Union side Saturday night at the StubHub Center.



Embattled head coach Curt Onalfo switched the formation to a 4-2-3-1, inserting Giovani dos Santos up top in place of an ill Gyasi Zardes.



Less than two minutes into the game, a wayward Alejandro Bedoya clearance ricocheted to a wide-open Romain Alessandrini inside the box, but his volley was flat and right at goalkeeper Andre Blake. Early on, Rowe was on his toes to concentrate and tip a tricky Ronald Alberg shot over the bar.



Joao Pedro was so unlucky not to score his first goal for LA when his powerful shot from distance somehow managed to smack both posts before rolling to safety.

In the 31st minute, dos Santos split two defenders and found Emmanuel Boateng, only for Blake to stuff Ema from point-blank range.



LA continued to press in the second half. Jermaine Jones should have put away a header off a corner kick, then Alessandrini was unable to tap home from close range as the Galaxy couldn’t buy a goal at this point.

The Galaxy never gave up, but LA could not find the net as the game ended scoreless.