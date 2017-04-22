LA Galaxy Predicted Starting XI vs Seattle Sounders

After a heartbreaking loss to Orlando City last weekend, the LA Galaxy return home to take on the reigning MLS Cup Champions, the Seattle Sounders.

You should not expect many changes, if any again, in the starting XI, except maybe in the goalkeeper position.

Goalkeeper: Clement Diop/Brian Rowe

I know, really stepping out on a limb here. The only reason both of them are in the slot is dependent upon Diop’s health. If he’s ready to go, expect him to start over the 27-year-old goalkeeper, Rowe.

But if not, it will obviously be Rowe’s turn to show that he deserves the number one spot.

“We need to assess exactly how Diop is doing. He took a significant hit and he’s been struggling most of the week. He’s been doing some stuff inside, but he hasn’t been outside. We’ll see if he’ll be able to come out on Saturday,” Onalfo said (quotes via LAGalaxy.com).

Defense: Nathan Smith, Daniel Steres, Jelle Van Damme, Ashley Cole

Despite giving up a late goal that cost the team a point on the road, the defense has been solid after the first couple of games in the season. They have only given up 10 goals thus far, which is right around the league average.

If the back line continues to be strong, and the goals come, LA could be a decent team after all.

Midfield: Emmanuel Boateng, Joao Pedro, Jermaine Jones, Romain Alessandrini

Another question mark in the lineup is the central part of midfield. Does Curt Onalfo continue to stick with Joao Pedro or does Baggio Husidic take his place for this contest?

The young Portuguese midfielder has not yet lived up to his price tag, but it could be that he is still adjusting to his new environment.

Forwards: Giovani dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes

These two, after missing a ton of games together last season, still need to work on their chemistry a bit.

Between them, they have scored only one goal and one assist. If they figure out how to play together, along with Alessandrini, the goals could come flying at maybe two goals per match.